2 people hit during shootout in NC bar parking lot

The parking lot at Summers Bar and Grill in Eden. Google maps

EDEN, N.C. (WFMY) — Eden Police are investigating two people who were shot in a bar parking lot Saturday morning.

Police responded to Summers Bar & Grill on the 200 block of W. Kings Highway and said they found cars damaged from bullets, and evidence that multiple shots had been fired.

According to police, two groups of people were firing shots at each other across the parking lot.

Around the same time that police got to the scene, Morehead Memorial Hospital had two people pull into the emergency room suffering from gunshot wounds.

Benjamin Joseph Evans, 21, from Greensboro and David Lashawn Blackwell, 24, from Reidsville were transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The Eden Police Department is trying to identify and locate anyone who was at Summers Bar & Grill between the hours of 12:45 a.m. and 2:00 a.m.

Anyone having information concerning the incident at Summers is asked to contact Detective Brian Disher at the Eden Police Department at 336-623-9755 (24 hr.), 336-623-9240 (Detective Unit), or call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.

