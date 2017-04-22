2nd teen boy now in NC jail after teen girl killed in park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A second teenager facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the killing of a 14-year-old Charlotte girl at a Gaston County park is now in custody at the Gaston County jail.

According to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Eric Deon Combs was booked in the jail around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning. According to investigators in Mount Holly, Combs turned himself in to the Montgomery County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office and was awaiting extradition.

Combs is expected to be charged with murder in the death of Taylor Sorera Smith. He is the second teenager charged in connection with Smith’s death.

Officials also arrested and charged 18-year-old Darvon Fletcher with first-degree murder in the killing of Smith.

The shooting happened April 3 around 3 p.m. in River Street Park in Mt. Holly. This is on N. River Street off of E. Charlotte Avenue.

Police say they had a hard time identifying Smith, who had no identification on her. Smith was found by officers on the ground with gunshot wounds.

There is no word on what may have led to the shooting, but investigators said Fletcher and Smith knew each other and drove to the park together from Charlotte.

According to the Mount Holly Police Department, the Gaston County District Attorney’s office will schedule Combs’ first court appearance next week.

Anyone with further information should call the Mount Holly Police Department at 704-827-4343 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

