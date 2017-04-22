Charges dropped against 4 at NC Trump rally

By Published: Updated:
A CNN image of one incident during the Trump rally in Asheville.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped a misdemeanor assault charge against a 73-year-old man who police say hit a woman outside of a Donald Trump campaign rally in North Carolina last September.

RELATED: Trump supporter and opponents fight at NC rally

Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams told the Citizen-Times of Asheville that the case was dismissed after prosecutors spoke to the victim, 69-year-old Shirley Teter.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Teter initially told police she was punched in the face outside of the Trump rally.

Williams wouldn’t say why his office decided not to press the case. His office’s court filing cites “prosecutorial discretion.”

A lawyer for Richard Campbell said the man had poor eyesight and was trying to brush off someone who touched his back when he hit Teter.

Charges against three other people arrested outside the same rally have also been dismissed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s