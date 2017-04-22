Crews fight large brush fire in northeast Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of fire crews spent more than three hours fighting a large brush fire in Wake County on Saturday afternoon.

The firefighters were in an area of northeast Wake County at 11405 Falls of Neuse Road, which near the Neuse River.

The call for the brush fire, which was near the Falls Lake dam, went out around 3:45 p.m.

Crews said they managed to put most of the fire out by 5:30, but gusty winds caused some areas to flare up.

Crews were still on the scene as of 6:30 p.m. Between 30 and 40 firefighters battled the blaze, which scorched about 8 acres, according to fire crews on the scene.