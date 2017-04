ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Roxboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured Friday night.

Police responded to a home on Person Court around 10:30 p.m., near Southern Middle School.

Officers located a 30-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Duke Hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Criminal Investigative Lieutenant Hughes at 336-504-9779.