Man with NC ties threatened to burn church and kill members, police say

DANVILLE, Va. (WFMY) — The Danville Police Department is looking for a man officers say threatened to burn a church and kill its members.

Friday, charges were brought against 51-year-old Roy Womack for communicating threats to burn a structure.

Police say Womack posted the threats on social media. Officers say the threats started back in February.

Police believe Womack might be suffering from a mental illness.

The department says he often travels to Greensboro and he should be considered dangerous.

Police did not name the church that was threatened.

Anyone with information about Womack’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Danville Crime Stoppers at (434) 799-6508.

