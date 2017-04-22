March for Science held in Raleigh on Earth Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands across the country celebrated Earth Day on Saturday by participating in the March For Science.

In Raleigh, participants gathered at Shaw University and then went to Moore Square for a rally and community science fair.

Marchers held signs with some saying, “there is no Planet B” and “Make the planet great again.”

The March for Science is a global movement to defend science and its role in health, the economy and government.

Congressman David Price walked with marchers to Moore Square.

“The message of this march today is that America understands and America cares,” Price said.

Science brought Matthew Warren all of the way from California to the Triangle.

The 27-year-old is working on his Ph.D. in nutrition at N.C. State University.

“Marching along with all of these great scientists, just to show that science is a way of life. Regardless of what your perceptions are, science is awesome. If you’re interested in seeing what it’s like, go out and see the world,” Warren said.

People at the march said they are worried government officials are ignoring science and its impact.

“Policies shouldn’t be informing science. And what we have is that a lot of politicians who are ignoring the scientific facts,” Steve Blackwell said.

The March for Science was just one of hundreds of events that were scheduled to take place around the world on Earth Day.