Motorcyclist killed in Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Fayetteville on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The wreck happened just after 5:10 p.m. along the 5000 block of Yadkin Road, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The motorcyclist was traveling east on Yadkin Road when it collided with a Honda sedan that was traveling west, making a left turn into a parking lot, police said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. Occupants of the sedan suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The names of all parties involved are currently being withheld until their immediate families can be notified, police said

Yadkin Road was closed early Saturday evening between Lake Valley Drive and Silver Pine Drive as police continue to investigate the deadly crash.

Motorists on the Lake Valley Drive side of Yadkin Road are encouraged to use the All American Expressway to the Santa Fe Drive exit to continue traveling on Yadkin Road. Motorists along the Silver Pine Drive side of Yadkin Road are encouraged to take Santa Fe Drive, to the All American Expressway, to the Skibo Road exit.