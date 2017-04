RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot in broad daylight in Raleigh on Saturday, police said.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in apartments near the intersection of Raleigh Boulevard and Millbank Street.

The victim in the shooting suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

As of 6:10 p.m., police were still on the scene investigating.