Tornado warning for Mecklenburg Co., Va; Severe thunderstorm watch issued

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A severe thunderstorm watch for parts of North Carolina and Virginia was issued soon after a tornado warning was issued Saturday afternoon for Mecklenburg County in southern Virginia.

In the tornado warning, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Buffalo Springs, Va., or 8 miles northeast of Virgilina, moving east at 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Radar indicated that there was rotation in the storm, the weather service said. The warning is scheduled to expire at 3:30 p.m.

Just after 3 p.m., the weather service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several counties in Central North Carolina and 11 southern Virginia counties until 9 p.m. Saturday.

The counties in central North Carolina for the severe thunderstorm watch are: Halifax, Orange, Warren, Vance, Franklin, Nash, Durham, Edgecombe, Granville, Northampton and Person.

The storm in the tornado warning, wind gusts in excess of 40 mph and half-inch hail are possible.

Locations impacted include: Chase City, Clarksville, Boydton, Buffalo Springs, Fairview, Rogers Corner, Spanish Grove, Buffalo Junction, Finchley, Finneywood,

Skipwith and John H Kerr Reservoir.