2 killed when work vehicle runs off I-77 in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — Two people were killed in a wreck in northwest Charlotte Sunday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 77 southbound just before Sunset Road. Medic confirmed two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the vehicle ran off the road and sat for several hours without being noticed.

Troopers were notified of the crash around 7:15 a.m.

Troopers confirmed that the vehicle was a street sweeper truck. The two victims worked for Major Clean Inc., and were sweeping parking lots earlier in the morning, Highway Patrol says.

Major Clean Inc. released this statement Sunday:

It is impossible to express in words how deeply saddened we are over this terrible tragedy. Our prayers and deepest condolences go out to their families and loved ones.

No names have been released.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

