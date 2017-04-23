5-year-old girl dies, mom hurt after pair hit by car while crossing NC road

By Published: Updated:
A makeshift memorial was put up for the pair on Friday night. WFMY photo

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — A five-year-old child has died and her mother is injured after being hit by a driver according to Greensboro police.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Investigators say they were crossing Holden Road in front of the Food Lion around 10:30 Friday night when Ron Robinson Jr. struck both of them.

Both the mother and daughter were taken to the hospital Friday night, the child died from her injuries on Sunday.

Police say this is not a hit and run case and the driver was not impaired. No charges have been filed at this point.

If you have information on the accident call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000

© 2017 WFMY-TV

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s