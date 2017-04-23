5-year-old girl dies, mom hurt after pair hit by car while NC crossing road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — A five-year-old child has died and her mother is injured after being hit by a driver according to Greensboro police.

Investigators say they were crossing Holden Road in front of the Food Lion around 10:30 Friday night when Ron Robinson Jr. struck both of them.

Both the mother and daughter were taken to the hospital Friday night, the child died from her injuries on Sunday.

Police say this is not a hit and run case and the driver was not impaired. No charges have been filed at this point.

If you have information on the accident call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000

