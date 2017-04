FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic was backed up for miles on Interstate 95 north of Fayetteville on Sunday afternoon.

A vehicle crash around 4:10 p.m. closed all I-95 lanes heading north near exit 65, which is NC Highway 82/North West Street, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The left lane heading south was also closed in the same area.

N.C. DOT cameras in the area showed massive traffic problems.

All lanes are expected to reopen by 7 p.m., the N.C. DOT said.