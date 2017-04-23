Dr. Campbell: Hot flashes associated with heart risk

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Menopause is often associated with hot flashes and other symptoms. Now, a new study suggests that these uncomfortable situations may be associated with an increase risk for heart disease.

1. Tell us about hot flashes?

Hot flashes are sudden feelings of warmth, which are usually most intense over the face, neck and chest. When these occur, your skin may redden, as if you’re blushing. Hot flashes most commonly are due to menopause and hot flashes are the most common symptom of the menopausal transition.

2. What did the new study find?

Researchers followed 272 nonsmoking women, aged 40 to 60. Among women between 40 and 53 years of age, frequent hot flashes were linked to poorer function in blood vessels. Blood vessel dysfunction is associated with the development of heart disease. The link seemed restricted to the younger women in the study, making this an interesting tool to help identify those at risk for heart disease at an earlier age.

3. What makes this study so important?

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women and women are often under-treated and under-served when it comes to heart disease. It can be difficult to diagnose women with heart disease until late in the disease process. These findings may provide more clues to a woman’s risk for heart disease and may help doctors better identify those at risk—particularly those who are younger.

