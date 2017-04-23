Durham Rescue Mission to open affordable student housing facility

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Rescue Mission’s first affordable student housing facility will open on Monday following a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.

For more than 40 years the Durham Rescue Mission has been working to give men a second chance.

“The men here recently have been sleeping on mats on the floor we had reached capacity and so we had some houses over here that were not in really good shape,” said Gary Beasley, Director of the Men’s Division at the Durham Rescue Mission.

CBS North Carolina took a tour of the brand new James T. Ball Jr. Family Student Housing facility, a place for men in need who want to continue their education.

“We see that education is the biggest issue with men,” said Beasley. “They go out and try to get a job and they just do not have the education a lot of times.”

The Nova Learning Center is the highlight of the facility. It’s a program that will help men earn their high school diplomas or GEDs at their own pace.

“It’s individualized where a lot of times when someone goes to a class you get into a classroom (with) say eight graders, ninth graders, because everyone’s on the same level,” said Beasley.

“Some will get left behind, some will exceed. With the Nova program it’s individualized you do it at your pace as it goes forward, so this way you learn at your speed and you don’t have to try to keep up with someone two grades ahead of you.”

The program will also teach participants how to build their resume and attend job interviews. It will also connect them with a temp agency to help them get jobs.

There are 64 beds and the men will move in on Monday.