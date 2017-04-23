Fayetteville man dies after being found beaten in his home

Published:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was found beaten inside his Fayetteville home Friday night has died, police said Sunday.

Police checked on Jeffrey Ander Brewington, 62, in his home in the 2100 block of Goins Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said that Brewington had been beaten and left unconscious.   Items were also missing from his home, police said.

Brewington died Sunday morning at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Anyone with any information regarding the beating death of Brewington is asked to contact Detective W. Lee with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 973-3638 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).

