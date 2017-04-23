I-40 east reopens at I-85 split near Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Hillsborough for about two hours on Sunday evening.
The incident started around 6:15 p.m. and closed the eastbound lanes at the I-85 split, which is mile marker 259.
Emergency vehicles could be seen on the highway blocking traffic from accessing I-40 east.
Authorities issued a detour at one point.
Traffic heading east was backed up past the exit for Efland, according to N.C. DOT traffic data.
The highway reopened just before 8 p.m.