I-40 east reopens at I-85 split near Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Hillsborough for about two hours on Sunday evening.

The incident started around 6:15 p.m. and closed the eastbound lanes at the I-85 split, which is mile marker 259.

Emergency vehicles could be seen on the highway blocking traffic from accessing I-40 east.

Authorities issued a detour at one point.

Traffic heading east was backed up past the exit for Efland, according to N.C. DOT traffic data.

The highway reopened just before 8 p.m.