Jordan baseball defeats Cardinal Gibbons, 4-3

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two of the best baseball teams in the area played a thrilling game on Friday night.

The Jordan Falcons held on for a 4 to 3 win over perennial power Cardinal Gibbons.

Jordan can now wrap up a conference title with a road win over Riverside on Tuesday or a home victory against Hillside on Friday night.

The future looks bright for Jordan as the Falcons start a host of underclassmen.