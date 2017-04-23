Jordan baseball defeats Cardinal Gibbons, 4-3

By Published: Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two of the best baseball teams in the area played a thrilling game on Friday night.

The Jordan Falcons held on for a 4 to 3 win over perennial power Cardinal Gibbons.

The win pushes the Falcons record to 16 and 4 on the year, 9 and 1 in the Pac-6 conference. Jordan can now wrap up a conference title with a road win

Jordan can now wrap up a conference title with a road win over Riverside on Tuesday or a home victory against Hillside on Friday night.

The future looks bright for Jordan as the Falcons start a host of underclassmen.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s