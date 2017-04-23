Macron, Le Pen advance to runoff in French elections

Far-right candidate for the presidential election Marine Le Pen speaks during a campaign meeting in Paris, France, Monday, April 17, 2017. As France's unpredictable presidential campaign nears its finish with no clear front-runner, centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen hope to rally big crowds in Paris with their rival visions for Europe's future. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

PARIS (AP) – Centrist Macron and far-right leader Le Pen have advanced to the French presidential runoff after major opponents conceded defeat.

For the first time in modern French history, no major-party candidate will advance to presidential runoff.

Voters will choose May 7 between Macron, a former investment banker and ex-economy minister, and Le Pen, who has tried to scrub her National Front party of its history of racism and anti-Semitism.

France’s prime minister has called on voters to support centrist candidate Macron against far-right rival Le Pen in the country’s presidential election.

Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve has called for the defeat of Le Pen’s National Front party, in comments just after polling agencies projected the two advancing to the May 7 presidential runoff.

