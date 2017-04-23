Man dies during half marathon at NC coast

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) — A man died during the Oak Island Lighthouse half marathon race Saturday.

According to Oak Island town manager, David Kelly, the man did die during the event.

Oak Island mayor Cin Brochure does not have any details on the incident yet but said, “I am deeply saddened and heart broken for the family. Prayers lifted for comfort and peace.”

Southport Oak Island Chamber of Commerce stated on their Facebook page that they extend their deepest sympathies to the friends and family of the runner who passed away during Saturday’s event.

There is no word yet on what happened but more information will be released Monday.

The full message from the Southport Oak Island Chamber of Commerce:

“On behalf of the participants, organizers, volunteers, and sponsors of the Oak Island Lighthouse Run, we extend our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of the runner who passed away during Saturday’s event.

Our thoughts and prayers are also with fellow runners and numerous emergency personnel who were on scene attempting to assist the runner.

The cause of the death is unknown to the organizers at this time.”

