Man sought after 4 Raleigh Burger Kings robbed in 3 days, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for a man who robbed four Burger King restaurants in three days.

On Sunday evening, Raleigh police released a surveillance image of the man they say was involved in the four robberies last week, including two in one day.

The thefts started Monday around lunch time and the last one was at night on Wednesday, police said.

Here is the full list of the Burger Kings that were robbed:

April 17 at 1828 Rock Quarry Rd., which was reported at 12:20 p.m.

April 17 at 3101 Integrity Dr., which was reported at 8:35 p.m.

April 18 at 3500 Poole Rd., which was reported at 11:45 a.m.

April 19 at 3000 Capital Blvd., which was reported at 9:50 p.m.

Anyone who believes they may know the identity of the suspect or who has other information that might assist the investigation of the case is asked call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit http://www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solves cases.