Man tries to hit Clayton police cruiser, crashes during Wake Co. chase, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect who tried to ram a police officer’s cruiser in Johnston County was caught after a crash in Wake County on Sunday afternoon.

The incident began around 3 p.m. in Johnston County when the suspect attempted to hit a Clayton police officer’s vehicle with an SUV, officials said.

Clayton police then chased the suspect, but lost him.

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper saw the suspect’s vehicle in Wake County and began a chase.

The Trooper then did a “PIT” maneuver that caused the suspect’s SUV to cross several lanes of traffic, hit an embankment and then crash into trees on Rock Quarry Road near Riverbrooke Drive.

The suspect then jumped out and ran before being captured, according to officials on the scene.

James Michael Caldwell, 35, of Clayton was taken to the Wake County Detention Center, authorities said.

The incident began when police trying to talk to Caldwell about a domestic dispute call they received, officials said. He then drove off and tried to ram the officer’s car, police said.

Authorities said that the “PIT” maneuver, which caused the suspect to crash, was successful.

“That’s why we do the precision immobilization technique, the PIT maneuver … so we can end these chases safely and there’s no unnecessary risk to the public and no unnecessary property damage,” said Trooper Michael Conley.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated the suspect tried to hit a police officer, not his vehicle.