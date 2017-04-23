Prom held for Duke University Hospital patients

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Prom night is always one to remember, but for Duke University Hospital patients it was extra special.

The hospital held its first prom on Saturday. It took months of planning to put the event together.

The theme was “The world is yours” and the prom showcased food and decorations from cultures around the globe.

Patients even received their own passports.

Chanell Magnum, 16, and her friend came up with the theme. She’s been a patient at Duke since she was three years old and first diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis.

“I think it’s really nice to have a prom for patients,” said Magnum. “It’s really nice seeing people who go through the same stuff as you get dressed up and you guys are hanging out together.”

About 150 current and former patients of the hospital ages 12 and up attended the prom.