Wayne County security guard killed in nightclub fight

WAYNE COUNTY, NC (WNCN) – Wayne County Sheriff’s Office officials say 49 year-old Michael Ray Brinkley of Kinston, NC was killed Saturday night while attempting to deescalate an altercation at a Seven Springs night club.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to Maynard’s Night Club to a call of a disturbance around 11:00 p.m.

Officials say five people were fighting with another person in an upstairs section inside the club. Security guards at the club began escorting the people outside and three of the people cooperated but two of them began fighting Brinkley.

Once outside, Brinkley was taken to the ground and assaulted by the two suspects, who then fled the area. Other patrons of the club immediately noticed Brinkley lying on the ground unresponsive, called 911 and began CPR.

EMS personnel responded and took over treatment of Brinkley but he was pronounced deceased at 11:45 p.m.

Witnesses to the altercation were able to identify the suspects and they were located at their home in Goldsboro.

The suspects have been identified as Jerry Wayne Anthony Chandler, 32 and Dustinn Steve Kirk, 27, both of the 2000 block of Old Grantham Road in Goldsboro.

Both suspects have been charged with one count of Murder and are in custody at the Wayne County Detention Center with no bond.