Woman killed in Wilson shooting, man charged with murder

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is in custody after a woman was shot and killed in Wilson on Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported at 9 p.m. as a “shots fired” call in the 900 block of Carolina Street, Wilson police said in a news release.

“When officers arrived they located that shots had been fired at 920 Carolina Street,” police said.

Ingrid C. Powell, 24, of Rocky Mount was found suffering from a gunshot wound and officers tried to give her first aid, however she died, police said.

After an investigation, Jacobia L. Moore, 23, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to police.

Moore is being held without bond.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

