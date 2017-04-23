Young woman pinned in SUV after Moore County crash

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A young woman had to be cut out of Jeep after a crash in Moore County on Saturday night.

The single-vehicle wreck happened at 9:30 p.m. on Stage Road near Union Church Road just outside Carthage, the Aberdeen Times reported.

Three people were inside the Jeep Grand Cherokee when it went off the road and hit a pine tree, officials said.

Two of the occupants were able to get out of the crumpled Jeep, but a woman in the front passenger seat was pinned inside the SUV.

Fire crews used rescue tools to cut open the passenger door and remove the roof from the SUV to free the injured woman.

She was transported to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Another woman in the SUV and the man who was driving were transported to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in a second ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Carthage Fire and Rescue, Cypress Pointe Fire and Rescue, Moore County EMS, Carthage Police Department, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the crash.