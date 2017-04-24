13-year-old boy arrested in 2 NC sex assaults, armed robbery, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Monday in connection to two January sexual assault cases that happened in the Madison Park neighborhood and an armed robbery.

The boy’s name and potential charges have not been released, and police have not said what led to him being named as a suspect in any of the three crimes.

In the first case, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a woman reported being sexually assaulted while walking in the 4400 block of Murrayhill Road around 6:30 p.m. Jan 23.

Officers said the victim, a 24-year-old woman, reported that a man attacked her, forced her to the ground and forcibly fondled her.

The victim told officers she resisted and screamed and her attacker ran away on foot.

Police said earlier they had strong leads and were working with youth crime detectives to crack the case.

Police said they searched the area the night the incident happened, but couldn’t find anyone.

No details about the second case or the armed robbery have been revealed.

CMPD held a briefing at police headquarters on E. Trade Street at 2 p.m. Monday to discuss the arrest.

