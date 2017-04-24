22-year-old nabbed with 5 kilos of cocaine hidden in car, Orange County deputies say

EFLAND, N.C. (WNCN) — A 22-year-old Texas woman was arrested in Orange County last week when she was found with five kilograms of cocaine hidden in her car, deputies say.

The incident happened Wednesday on Interstate 85 near Efland when the woman’s car was stopped by authorities, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

An Orange County deputy searched the 2014 Chrysler with Arkansas plates and found “aftermarket hidden compartments,” deputies said in a news release.

In one of the compartments, deputies found five kilograms of cocaine, officials said.

Ashley Arnold, of Houston, Texas was charged with trafficking cocaine, according to deputies.

Arnold was held at the Orange County Detention Center but has since been released.

