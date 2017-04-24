3 year-old died after car window closed on neck, officials say

By Published:

SCHUYLER, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old Nebraska boy has died after a car power window closed on his neck.

Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl said Monday that 3-year-old Everton Isay Romero Romero was pronounced dead Friday at an Omaha hospital. Kracl says Everton never regained consciousness after the window closed on him April 15 outside a store in Schuyler, where he lived.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

She says it’s unclear how the window button was activated in the parked car. Everton’s mom had powered the rear window down. Investigators couldn’t determine how long the window was closed on the boy’s neck.

Kracl says no autopsy was performed because there’s no evidence any law was violated. She says the boy’s mother “acted appropriately the entire time.”

Schuyler is about 60 miles northwest of Omaha.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s