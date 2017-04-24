82nd Airborne paratrooper killed in Fayetteville motorcycle collision

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – An 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper was killed in a Saturday traffic collision in Fayetteville, military officials confirmed.

Pfc. Jeremiah S. Holmes, 24, of Rancho Cucamonga, California was on a motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle. Fayetteville police are investigating the accident, officials said.

“Private First Class Jeremiah Holmes was among the small group of Americans who volunteered to take up arms for our Nation in a time of war,” said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Munn, commander of the “Loyalty” battalion, 1st Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment. “He was well liked by his peers and respected throughout the organization. Just two weeks ago we celebrated his promotion to Private First Class in front of his fellow Paratroopers and he was thriving as a Loyalty Paratrooper.”

Holmes joined the Army in April 2016 and was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division in August 2016.

Holmes’ awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terror Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Parachutist Badge.

He has been posthumously awarded the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, and the Army Good Conduct Medal, military officials said.