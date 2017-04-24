‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect on the run following Alamance County assault, robbery

SWEPSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted in an assault and robbery at a convenience store that occurred Sunday evening in Swepsonville.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Circus Foods #1, located at 1101 E. Main St., was robbed just before 6:40 p.m. when a man entered the store and told the clerk that he had a gun in his jacket and forced the clerk to open the safe. The man stole an undetermined amount of money and then fled the scene. The clerk was also assaulted during the robbery, authorities said.

The suspect is described as a man 30-40 years old, standing approximately 5 foot 10, weighed around 200 pounds and had a deep voice. He was wearing a black-colored biker-style half-mask that concealed his nose and the lower portion of his face. He also had a blue and black plaid long-sleeved shirt that also had white in it. He was also wearing a gray hoodie under the plaid shirt and had the hood pulled up and strings tightened around his face, the clerk told deputies.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous due to the fact that he assaulted the clerk and claimed to have a gun, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.