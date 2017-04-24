Campbell’s chicken soup made in NC being recalled

CAMDEN, N.J. (WBTW) — Campbell Soup Company is voluntarily recalling approximately 300 cases of 18.6-ounce cans labeled as Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta soup.

Due to mislabeling, the cans may actually contain Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Italian-Style Wedding soup. As a result of the mislabeling, the product may not declare the presence of milk, a known allergen.

The products subject to recall were made at the Campbell’s plant in Maxton and bear establishment number “EST. 4R” on the bottom of the cans. These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida.

The problem was discovered on April 20 when Campbell received notification of multiple consumer complaints of the wrong product noticed inside the cans. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

In an abundance of caution, Campbell is retrieving the product from the market. This recall does not affect any other Campbell products.

Consumers who have purchased the product should not eat it. Consumers should return the product to the store where the products were purchased for a full refund. Consumers can also call Campbell at 866-400-0965 for more information.

