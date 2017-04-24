Cary ballet students take their skill to local shelters

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Ballet dancers in Cary are trying to spread their love of dance to kids across the Triangle to those who wouldn’t otherwise get to experience it.

They call the new class “plie all day.”

It’s taught by students and teachers of the Cary Ballet Conservatory’s not-for-profit performing affiliate.

Their first event was held last week at the Good Samaritan Inn, a homeless shelter for women and their children in Durham.

Around 20 boys and girls ages 2 to 12 were taught a short routine that they performed for their moms.

“At first they were like, ‘I don’t know about this.’ And then we got them to put on the shoes and all of them, I wore a tutu, and after we performed all of them wanted to try it on, so they were like lined up and I put it on them one by one. Of course it was too big, but it was really cute,” Addison Spey said.

The Cary Ballet Company is working to raise funds and find permanent sponsors for “plie all day” so they can take the class to other area shelters.