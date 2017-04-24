Clinical trial company’s $38M investment to bring 550 jobs to Wake County

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A nearly-$38 million investment that will add 550 jobs is being made in Wake County.

INC Research broke ground on their new global headquarters in Morrisville on Monday.

The company will consolidate their two local offices into one at Perimeter Park.

INC Research conducts clinical trials for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies around the world.

“A talented workforce is really quite key to INC Research. There are highly qualified clinical research professionals in the Triangle and throughout the state of North Carolina, “ Chris Gaenzle, INC Research’s chief administrative officer told CBS North Carolina.

Construction is expected to take about a year-and-a-half.