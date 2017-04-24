Clinical trial company’s $38M investment to bring 550 jobs to Wake County

Lauren Haviland By Published:

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A nearly-$38 million investment that will add 550 jobs is being made in Wake County.

INC Research broke ground on their new global headquarters in Morrisville on Monday.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The company will consolidate their two local offices into one at Perimeter Park.

INC Research conducts clinical trials for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies around the world.

“A talented workforce is really quite key to INC Research. There are highly qualified clinical research professionals in the Triangle and throughout the state of North Carolina, “ Chris Gaenzle, INC Research’s chief administrative officer told CBS North Carolina.

Construction is expected to take about a year-and-a-half.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s