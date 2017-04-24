Dozens of crashes across Central NC as downpour continues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As heavy rain continued to fall throughout central North Carolina, dozens of crashes were reported Monday.

More than 40 wrecks were reported just in Wake, Durham and Cumberland counties until 3:20 p.m. Monday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, whose numbers did not include wrecks within cities or towns.

RELATED: Up to 6 inches of rain possible in some areas of central NC through Tuesday morning

It’s unclear if all the wrecks were weather related, but police in one city said they were seeing “more traffic crashes than on a dry day.”

In north Raleigh, a large tree fell across Brennan Drive, completely blocking the road late Monday morning.

At least two wrecks closed roads in Fayetteville on Monday afternoon.

A crash involving four vehicles closed part of Owen Drive in front of Cape Fear Valley Regional Hospital around 3 p.m. A driver in that crash said that the roads were slick.

About the same time, authorities were dealing with a crash that closed Wilkes Road.

In the Wilkes Road wreck, a large truck flipped and split a power pole into two pieces. As of 4 p.m., crews were trying to flip the truck back into an upright position and remove it from the area.

Also in Fayetteville, power crews worked Monday afternoon to repair lines along Cliffdale Road after there were various power outages Sunday night.

Late Monday morning, Fayetteville police were also investigating a hit and run wreck at Cain Road at US Highway 401.