FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A report of an explosion in Fayetteville about 6 p.m. Monday night turned out to be pool chemicals reacting to rain water, fire officials said.

The report, from the 1800 block of SHady Knoll Road, initially prompted one home to be evacuated and nearby streets to be closed.

Firefighters remained on scene at about 7:30 p.m., but the danger had been mitigated.