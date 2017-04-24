Fayetteville man dies after he’s found shot in apartment, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after he was found shot in his Fayetteville apartment Monday evening, police say.

The incident was reported around 6:20 p.m. in an apartment along the 4800 block of Alamance Road, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

“A family member arrived to the apartment this evening and discovered that a male had been shot in the home,” police said.

The man died at the scene.

Detectives are currently investigating the shooting death, but police said it does not appear to be “a random incident.”

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting death is asked to contact Detective L. Donegain with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 489-3925 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).