Fayetteville police hoping to ID ‘Ramsey Street Rapist’ wanted in 6 rapes

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are hoping the public can help identify a cold case rape suspect they believe is tied to six rapes that occurred between March 2006 and January 2008.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the department’s cold case sexual assault unit is using the month to focus on solving cold case rapes in the city, according to a department news release.

The police department investigated a series of six rapes that occurred in the nearly two-year time span in the North Fayetteville/Ramsey Street area and they remain unsolved to this day. The rapes were committed by a suspect who became known as the “Ramsey Street Rapist,” according to police.

DNA belonging to the unknown man was recovered at three of the crime scenes and has since been uploaded to the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), police said. Police have not received any CODIS “hits” to a parciular person, but they department did receive a case-to-case match in connection with a March 2004 peeping tom incident that occurred in Harnett County, about 15 minutes from the North Fayetteville area, according to police.

During the police department’s investigations from 2006-2008, the Ramsey Street Rapist was described as follows:

Race/Sex: White male

Age: 20 – mid-30s (now late 20s to mid-40s)

Height: 5’9”-6’3”

Weight: 165-230 pounds

Build: Thin to average

Hair: Short black or dark brown

Facial Hair: The suspect was described in all but one investigation as having some sort of facial hair – either a goatee or mustache

Speech: Southern Accent

Smells: Musky breath, body odor, smelled like machinery oil (mechanic-like smell)

Clothing: Wore various hoodie-type shirts during five of the six rapes including a dark-colored pull-over hooded-style sweatshirt with Orange County Choppers logo on the front and a navy blue or dark green hoodie sweatshirt with Notre Dame written across the chest.

Parabon Nanolabs created four “Snapshot DNA” composites using the suspect’s DNA. The snapshots are with and without facial hair and age-progressed to what the suspect looks like today.

One of the victims of the Ramsey Street Rapist has filmed herself speaking about the rapes and authorized the release of the videos to assist in the apprehension of the suspect for all victims of sexual assault. The videos have been uploaded to the police department’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information regarding the unsolved rapes or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Lieutenant John Somerindyke with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1851 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).