Fayetteville police searching for 2 suspects in Taco Bell armed robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for two suspects wanted in an armed robbery at a Taco Bell that occurred last week.

According to police, two male suspects broke into the Taco Bell at 2966 Owen Drive around 2:45 a.m. on April 21. Upon entering the restaurant, which had recently closed and was being cleaned by employees, the suspects took out a weapon, forced employees to the ground and took the supervisor to the safe where they demanded money. The suspects were given an undisclosed amount of money and then fled the scene.

The first suspect was described as a male in his late teens or early twenties with a thin build. He was wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants, gloves, white sneakers and an American flag mask.

The second suspect was described as the same age, with the same build and wearing the same clothing as the first suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective A. Stevens with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 391-0053 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).