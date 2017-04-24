Man saved after car swept away in NC river

By Published:

YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WFMY) — Heavy rains and flooding took over some low-lying areas in the western Triad Monday and caused one car to be swept away in the water and one man to be sent to the hospital.

In Wilkes County, a man was found on top of a car after he tried to cross over a flooded bridge at Arbor Grove Church Road and Cotton Mill Road.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. The call came in at 6:39 a.m.

In Yadkinville, an unoccupied car was found off the roadway in flooded water around 6:40 a.m.

The Forbush Fire Department said the accident happened during the night and no other people were around the car.

The accident is being investigated by the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

