Man shot in head outside Raleigh motel, no arrests made

By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot in the head outside a motel Sunday night.

Police responded to the parking lot of the Raleigh Inn located in the 3500 block of Maitland Drive in reference to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found that a bullet from a shotgun had grazed a man’s head, police said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The victim in the shooting has not been identified and his condition is currently unknown at this time.

Police have not released any information on the shooter or the events leading up to the incident. No suspects have been named.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s