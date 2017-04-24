Man shot in head outside Raleigh motel, no arrests made

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot in the head outside a motel Sunday night.

Police responded to the parking lot of the Raleigh Inn located in the 3500 block of Maitland Drive in reference to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found that a bullet from a shotgun had grazed a man’s head, police said.

The victim in the shooting has not been identified and his condition is currently unknown at this time.

Police have not released any information on the shooter or the events leading up to the incident. No suspects have been named.

