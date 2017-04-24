Manhunt underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ felon, Wayne Co. deputies say

DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Wayne County initiated a “code red” Monday while they were searching for an “armed and dangerous” convicted felon, deputies said.

Ricky Terrell Ward, 33, who is sought on several charges is now also wanted for questioning in the Sunday homicide of David Demarlo Thompson, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

RELATED: Wayne County man dies after being found shot in yard Sunday

The Monday code red was issued to Wayne County residents within three miles of Durham Lake Road after a gunman was seen running into the woods.

After interviewing people who saw him, deputies said that Ward is believed to be on the run, deputies said.

Ward is already sought on charges of shooting into occupied property, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to deputies.

Now, deputies say he is also wanted for questioning in the shooting of Thompson, who was found dead at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the yard at 109 Arrowhead Road.

Ward is also wanted by the Raleigh Police Department for charges in the theft a missing man’s car from Wake County, officials said.

The car is registered to Justice Courtney Lyons, 22, who was reported missing to Raleigh police since March 19, deputies said.

Although Lyons is still missing, the car was recovered when Ward wrecked the vehicle after Wayne County Deputies tried to stop him on Highway 70 on March 27, officials said.

Ward is described as having a mustache and goatee with a tattoo over his right eye and teardrop tattoos under his eyes. He was last seen wearing dark pants, and a dark hoodie.

If anyone believes they see Ward they should not approach him but should contact law enforcement by calling 911 and report his location.

If anyone has any information pertaining to Ward you should call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 919-731-1480 or Wayne County Crimestoppers at 919-735-2255.