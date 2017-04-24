NC breweries hope lawmakers will reconsider, raise annual cap



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina brewers are hoping state lawmakers will take a second look at a proposal to increase the amount of beer they can self-distribute.

Right now, the maximum that breweries can self-distribute is 25,000 barrels per year. Monday, there were renewed calls to increase that cap.

“It’s about where you’re putting your investments, how you’re hiring, how you’re buying new buildings, those types of things,” said Kristie Nystedt of Raleigh Brewing Company. “It’s absolutely a pivotal difference in our future growth plan.”

Last week, lawmakers scrapped a proposal to increase the cap to 200,000 barrels per year.

The state’s beer wholesalers have opposed the change, arguing it would reduce channels to market for small brewers. The wholesalers have also expressed concern that this could impact the amount of business they receive.