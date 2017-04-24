NC lawmakers draft rules for driverless cars



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina lawmakers are working on a bill that would regulate driverless cars.

Lawmakers want to get rules on the book as the technology is emerging.

“We thought it best to go ahead and begin something to begin the genesis of this on the books in North Carolina,” said Rep. John Torbett (R-Gaston).

Torbett is one of the sponsors of House Bill 469 and is the chairman of the House Transportation Committee.

The bill would set basic regulations for the vehicles – establishing that the owner would need to have a liability insurance policy and that the car would need to be registered with the state.

It also would require people in the cars to wear a seatbelt. If children don’t, the car owner could be assigned points on his or her license.

“The citizens of North Carolina’s safety is being looked out for, which is what our goal should be,” Torbett said.

The bill unanimously passed the House Transportation Committee on Monday.

The bill now moves on to a House Judiciary Committee.