NC man faces indecent liberties charge after teen girl given alcohol

Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Grimesland man and Greenville woman are facing charges after a weekend dispute.

Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home of 41-year-old Franklin Leach on Saturday. When they got there, they met up with Leach who was intoxicated.

A subsequent investigation found that Leach, allegedly, had inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old girl relative. It also showed that 44-year-old Andrea Tabacco, who is also a family member, provided alcohol to the same teen girl.

Leach was charged with indecent liberties with a child and placed under a $20,000 bond.

Tabacco was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and placed under a $1,000 bond.

