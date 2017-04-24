NC Senate committee considering compromise to class size bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday evening, the North Carolina Senate Education committee was meeting to discuss a bill dealing with classroom size.

The bill, if passed, would lower class sizes in kindergarten through third grade.

State Senate leader Phil Berger said that a committee Monday evening will discuss a compromise concerning Bill 13

Berger said the compromise plan would phase in class size reductions over two school years.

In a news release, Berger also said the compromise is supported by authors of the original House bill and the N.C. Association of School Administrators.

House Bill 13 passed unanimously earlier this year, but the senate hasn’t acted on it.

Republican Senator Jerry Tillman told CBS North Carolina last week that the senate has its own plan, different from House Bill 13.

He didn’t give specifics, but said it will avoid layoffs, which some fear could result from House Bill 13.