ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville police are asking for help finding Tiffany Anna Birdie Oscarsson, 29, from the Flat Rock area.

Police say she was last seen on Monday, April 17, in the Biltmore Village area in South Asheville.

She may be experiencing some cognitive issues from a recent change in medications, according to police.

If you have any information call Asheville Police Department at (828)252-1110, or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 250-5050.