Registered sex offender followed women into WakeMed bathrooms, docs say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A registered sex offender faces charges after police said he followed women into a bathroom at WakeMed in Raleigh with a cell phone.

In 2008, Katrel Dynel Gulley was accused of hitting a woman on the butt and stalking her at the hospital.

Since then, he was convicted of sexual battery involving a victim older than 18 in December 2012 and forced to register as a sex offender.

Gulley was banned from WakeMed property in connection with the conviction and other incidents, court documents say.

On March 17 of this year, Katrel Dynel Gulley was caught at WakeMed on New Bern Avenue and reminded that he was banned from all of the hospital’s properties.

On March 20, Gulley was seen by law enforcement on the WakeMed property. Gulley ran away before an officer could catch him, court documents say.

Four days later, Gulley is accused of returning to WakeMed and following women into the bathroom. Court documents say Gulley went into the bathroom and entered a stall next to one occupied by a woman. Gulley left the bathroom before the woman exited the stall but returned and apologized for being in the restroom with her.

Surveillance footage showed Gulley had a cell phone in his hand as he walked or ran towards the bathroom, documents say.

On March 28, two victim reported seeing a man matching Gulley’s description loitering around the bathrooms. Again, surveillance footage showed Gulley possessed a cell phone at the time of the reported incidents.

Gulley was chased from the premise by a private security officer on March 30 after he was seen loitering in the hospital’s lobby.

Gulley was arrested April 12 and charged with misdemeanor secret peeping, two counts second-degree trespassing, and sex offender on child premises.

He received a $10,000 secure bond.

He has a court appearance on May 5.