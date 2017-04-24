SCAM ALERT: Caller poses as Zebulon police detective, asks for money

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Phone scams are nothing new, but scammers are constantly finding new ways to trick you. The Zebulon Police Department wants to warn the public about a phone scam using new technology to impersonate detectives.

“They had missed a phone call and what brought their attention to it is that the caller ID said the Zebulon Police Department,” said Zebulon Police Chief Tim Hayworth.

Hayworth said on Sunday they received a report that a phone scammer is posing as a Zebulon police detective through caller ID.

“The suspect said they were with the Zebulon Police Department, identified themselves as a detective and said that they were looking at the person for some break-ins,” said Hayworth. “They were suspected of doing some crimes and that they needed to come into the police department to talk to the detective.”

The scammer then went on to say they could work it out if they give out their credit card number to pay a $200 fine.

“The Zebulon Police Department and no other police department that I know of is gonna call you and ask you for banking information, personal information ever on the telephone,” said Hayworth.

Chief Hayworth said the suspect is using a scheme known as “spoofing,” which uses technology to fool caller ID into displaying another phone number.

“It is crazy,” Hayworth said. “There’s a spoofing app that people can spoof their phone number. They can put in whoever they want their name to appear as and when they call that caller ID shows Zebulon Police Department, whoever you wanna say that you are so it’s scary. When you get that call and you see that caller ID there is no assurance that that’s really the person that’s calling you.”

Hayworth said this is the first time they’ve ever heard of someone spoofing their number to impersonate a police officer.

Chief Hayworth said this is the first incident, but it was just reported today so the scanner could call more people. He said if you do get this kind of phone call contact the Zebulon Police Department immediately.